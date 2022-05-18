B-52′s expected to receive new engines in coming years

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. – Upgrades to Minot Air Force Base’s B-52′s are expected in the coming years.

New engines for the bombers are currently being developed and prototyping is set to begin next year.

The base is expecting to install the new engines in 2027.

The base is also scheduled to receive Grey Wolf helicopters in 2027 to replace the Huey helicopters.

