Williams County Commissioners move forward with Parks Master Plan

WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KUMV) - For months, the Williams County finance committee has been working on how to pay for the Parks Department’s master plan, full of ambitious projects. Tuesday, they presented their answer to the commission.

While it may be just wildlife right now at Blacktail Dam, the popular park will soon be flooded with campers. The popularity of Blacktail, and the other parks in Williams County, are why the Parks Department is eager to move on with its Master Plan.

“We as a county are going to improve them and encourage people to get out and use them,” said Jeremy Ludlum, parks director.

On Tuesday, the commission voted to approve a transfer of $10 million from their reserves for the plan. That puts them at $15 million already set aside, with a projected cost of about $30 million.

The finance committee made a recommendation that commissioners allocate an additional $5 million to the oil and gas revenue budget every year to go towards the rest of the project.

The commissioners said they see it as not only a way to improve the parks, but also to help retain the growing workforce in Williams County.

“We got $10 billion or more of projects that are about to happen and one way to attract workforce is by improving quality of life, and this is a quality-of-life project,” said Steve Kemp, county commissioner.

Some of those improvements include creating another beach and alternate road for campers at Blacktail Dam and changing the entrance to Epping-Springbrook Dam to make it less steep.

You can view the entire master plan at https://www.williamsnd.com/parks-schematic-master-plans/

