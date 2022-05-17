Ward County passes M Building TIF

MINOT, N.D. – Funding for renovations to the M Building in downtown Minot has been a topic of much discussion over the past few weeks.

The City of Minot approved Tax Increment Financing for the project and Tuesday the Ward County Commission reconsidered that decision as well.

EPIC Companies president Todd Berning said his father used to have an office in the M building, and that restoring the building is a personal project for him.

“The remediation of the facility. Get all the stuff out of there that’s bad and then we start the demo process and move forward, and really excited about that and like I said in there, it’s a passion to get the building back online,” said Berning.

Ward County originally denied the action because they were leery of tax breaks.

“I question the ethics and priorities of any organization that doesn’t feel the need to pay its fair share of taxes, which in turn takes resources away from education, street repair, road repair, law enforcement, public health and safety,” said John Pietsch, county commissioner.

The TIF would not be a full tax exemption. Under the initial deal the county would’ve received 10% of the property taxes, and according to Minot city staff that 10% would have been more after the first year than the building pays in taxes currently.

“You’re right, it is corporate, but there are other tax exemptions being allowed to many different types of entities, and please keep that in mind,” said Shelly Weppler, county commissioner.

The county approved TIF funding with a different deal than the other taxing entities. They approved 100% for 8 years rather than a 90/10 split for 20 years like the city and school district.

“It should not be done without the county, in my opinion. The county needs to provide some support, and provide some responsibility, but the idea that this can’t be done without the county in my opinion is not correct,” said Howard Anderson, county commissioner.

They did want to address some of the questions of county taxpayers.

