Advertisement

Ward County passes M Building TIF

(kfyr)
By John Salling
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Funding for renovations to the M Building in downtown Minot has been a topic of much discussion over the past few weeks.

The City of Minot approved Tax Increment Financing for the project and Tuesday the Ward County Commission reconsidered that decision as well.

EPIC Companies president Todd Berning said his father used to have an office in the M building, and that restoring the building is a personal project for him.

“The remediation of the facility. Get all the stuff out of there that’s bad and then we start the demo process and move forward, and really excited about that and like I said in there, it’s a passion to get the building back online,” said Berning.

Ward County originally denied the action because they were leery of tax breaks.

“I question the ethics and priorities of any organization that doesn’t feel the need to pay its fair share of taxes, which in turn takes resources away from education, street repair, road repair, law enforcement, public health and safety,” said John Pietsch, county commissioner.

The TIF would not be a full tax exemption. Under the initial deal the county would’ve received 10% of the property taxes, and according to Minot city staff that 10% would have been more after the first year than the building pays in taxes currently.

“You’re right, it is corporate, but there are other tax exemptions being allowed to many different types of entities, and please keep that in mind,” said Shelly Weppler, county commissioner.

The county approved TIF funding with a different deal than the other taxing entities. They approved 100% for 8 years rather than a 90/10 split for 20 years like the city and school district.

“It should not be done without the county, in my opinion. The county needs to provide some support, and provide some responsibility, but the idea that this can’t be done without the county in my opinion is not correct,” said Howard Anderson, county commissioner.

They did want to address some of the questions of county taxpayers.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Kaiden Schmidt and 19-year-old Ethan Schmidt
Mandan teens face terrorizing charges after police say they threatened people with machete, hammer
Child injured in shooting on Standing Rock Reservation
Four-year-old injured in shooting on Standing Rock Reservation
Electronic pull tab machines could see increased regulation
North Dakota regulators seek to curb pull tab machines
Proposed residential developments in Mandan
Mandan eyeing proposed residential expansions
Science behind the total lunar eclipse
The science behind the total lunar eclipse Sunday night

Latest News

Generations of Graduates: St. Mary’s Central High School Class of 2022 is 100th in school history
Blacktail Dam
Williams County Commissioners move forward with Parks Master Plan
Mountrail Williams Electric Cooperative
Mountrail Williams Electric Cooperative focusing on restoring power to remaining homes, commercial areas
Patricia Freeman
Bismarck police ask public to help find missing teen