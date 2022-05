Scheels All-Star Softball series selections

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Scheels All-Star Softball series will play in Bismarck on June 6th and in Casselton on June 7th. Here are the players who were picked by the coaches to compete.

2022 West All-Stars

Andi Borchers, Mandan, Mandan Braves

Ashlee Potter, Bismarck, Bismarck Demons

Averi Backus, Beulah, Beulah Miners

Brooklyn Morris, Bismarck, Century Patriots

Caroline Bodine, Velva, Velva-Drake/Anamoose Aggies

Haleigh Lematta, Fessenden, Harvey/Wells County Hornets

Jenna Fischer, Jamestown, Jamestown Blue Jays

Logan Gronberg, Bismarck, Bismarck Demons

Lorelei McIver, Glenburn, Glenburn Panthers

MacKenzie Rist, Minot, Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis & Clark Lakers

Mataya Mortensen, Dickinson, Dickinson Midgets

Meg Silbernagel, South Heart, Heart River Cougars

Olivia Retterath, Washburn, Washburn/Center-Stanton Cardinals

Taya Hopfauf, Dickinson, Dickinson Midgets

Tori Olson, Bismarck, Legacy Sabers

COACHES

Amanda Mickey, Dickinson

Mike Gustavsson, Mandan

Peggy Person, Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis & Clark

2022 East All-Stars

Abby Richman, Argusville, Northern Cass Jaguars

Adie Wagner, Fargo, Fargo South Bruins

Alex Feldner, Fargo, Fargo Davies Eagles

Dylann Diegel, Valley City, Valley City Hi-Liners

Emily Hoedl, Fargo, Shanley Deacons

Jillian Hurt, Hillsboro, Hillsboro-Central Valley Burros

Madeline Stangl, Emerado, Grand Forks Central Knights

Madison Glienke, West Fargo, Sheyenne Mustangs

Matti Burchill, Kindred, Kindred-Richland Vikings

Mya Krogstad, Thompson, Thompson Tommies

Peyton Nelson, Casselton, Central Cass Squirrels

Reagan Hanson, Grafton, Grafton Spoilers

Rylie Holzer, Casselton, Central Cass Squirrels

Sophie Ochocki, West Fargo, West Fargo Packers

COACHES

Matt Chandler, Thompson

Mike Loll, Hankinson Co-op

