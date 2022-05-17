POW/MIA Flag added to the Minot list

MINOT, N.D. – The city of Minot is allowing the Prisoners of War and Missing in Action flag to fly in Rosehill Cemetery.

Last year, the city passed a restrictive policy on flags flying on its land.

Someone pointed out that the POW/MIA flag was flying in a military memorial on city property.

In response, officials have added it to the list of acceptable flags alongside the state, city, and national banners.

“We also understand that potentially removing that would bring up some consternation among our veterans who are very passionate about that memorial in Rosehill Cemetery,” said Harold Stewart, City Manager.

The police weren’t able to fly the flag for lost law enforcement officers this weekend because of the policy.

