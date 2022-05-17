Advertisement

ND couple tangled in Glasser Images battle appears on Dr. Phil show

Glasser Images
By Jaycie Dodd
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One North Dakota couple is getting their wedding photos, after a Bismarck-based photography suddenly closed its doors leaving hundreds of couples without their money or their memories.

Grand Forks newlyweds Bryce and Brianne tied the knot in July 2021. Four months later the couple heard the bombshell news of Glasser Images’ unexpected closure.

On Monday, May 16, the couple appeared on the Dr. Phil show and explained a quarter of their wedding budget went to paying Glasser Images, but they still have no photos to show for it.

With the help of ShootProof, Dr. Phil surprised the North Dakota couple with all of their wedding pictures.

Jack Glasser, the owner of Glasser Images, issued this statement to the Dr. Phil show:

“We are so grateful to Dr. Phil and ShootProof for stepping in and facilitating the delivery of [Bryce and Brianne’s] wedding photos. As of today, ShootProof has been able to deliver photographs to more than 30 percent of customers who initially couldn’t receive their memories. We understand we still have more work to do, and we remain thankful to all of our customers for their incredible patience.”

On May 3, North Dakota Attorney General filed a civil lawsuit against Glasser saying he falsely blamed Glasser Images closure on pandemic.

