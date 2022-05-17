Mountrail Williams Electric Cooperative focusing on restoring power to remaining homes, commercial areas

WILLISTON, N.D. – It’s been 25 days since an April Blizzard knocked out power throughout most of northwest North Dakota, and a small number of residents and commercial customers are still waiting for the lights to turn back on.

Officials with Mountrail Williams Electric Cooperative said about 10 residential customers are still without power, which they hope to restore by the end of the week. The majority of downed meters belong to industrial and oil field areas, which could still be a few weeks out.

“We’re hoping to be able to continue to assess the damages into the oilfield. All crews and contractors will be provided additional safety instructions because more of the lines are now getting energized,” said Dale Haugen, general Manager for Mountrail Williams.

Haugen said there are about 500 remaining power poles that need to be replaced. More than 2,900 of their poles were destroyed in the blizzard.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.