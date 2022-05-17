Minot to test fire hydrants later this month

MINOT, N.D. – On May 23, the Minot Water and Sewer Department will continue its annual testing of the city’s fire hydrants.

When the hydrants flow, iron deposits in the water lines are stirred up, which can cause a brown discoloration in the water.

Residents are asked to let their cold water run for a short time to make sure it’s clear before using it.

The water is safe to drink, but it is recommended not to wash any white clothes when the hydrants in your area are being flushed.

If residents have questions or concerns, contact the Minot Water Department at 857-4150.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.