Minot refunds passholder fees for parking ramp use during blizzard

MINOT, N.D. – Magic City officials are refunding money to parking ramp members for the time that they were open and free to the public.

During the recent blizzard conditions, the parking ramp gates were left open to the public.

This was meant to make things easier for people that live and work downtown that couldn’t park on the side of the street due to snow buildup.

Aldermen said they wanted to compensate people that pay to park in the ramps normally, which amounts to a half month for all pass holders.

