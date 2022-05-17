Minot man sentenced to two and a half years in prison for sex crimes against minors

MANDAN, N.D. – A Morton County judge ordered a 40-year-old Minot man to serve two and a half years in prison for several sex crimes against minors.

Thomas Drumgold II was arrested last December after police said he exchanged nude photographs and had sexual interactions with a minor in Mandan.

Investigators said he told police he knew the girl was 17 years old. In May, Drumgold pleaded guilty to possession of prohibited materials and corruption or solicitation of a minor.

Judge Bonnie Storbakken accepted Drumgold’s plea agreement Monday.

Drumgold has prior convictions and is still on probation for a federal crime.

In 2017, he was convicted of and sentenced to three years in prison for possessing sexually explicit photos of a 17-year-old, who he later married when she turned 18.

In 2017, he was also convicted of and sentenced to five years in prison for dealing methamphetamine near a daycare.

