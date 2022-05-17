Advertisement

Minot Fire offering free car seat safety checks this Thursday

(kfyr)
By Kalie Paulus
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - MINOT, N.D. – Fire Department Station 1 will be conducting free car seat checks this Thursday, May 9, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

It is appointment only so make your appointment as soon as possible, help prevent any accidents and keep those little ones safe!

If you have questions, you can contact the Minot Fire Department 701-857-7300 or message them on Facebook.

