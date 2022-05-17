May 16 named ‘Minot High Basketball Team Appreciation Day’ by city council

MINOT, N.D. -- Mayor Shaun Sipma declared May 16, 2022, as ‘Minot High School Basketball Team Appreciation Day’ at a city council meeting Monday.

The Majettes and Magicians won the Class A state championship on March 19. The boys team won just hours after the girls team.

“(The City of Minot) commends the team and their coaches for their seasons of excellence that shines a spotlight on the successful academic and athletic program organized and managed by the Minot Public Schools,” said Sipma.

The Minot City Council began recognizing Minot High’s state championship teams with the boys swim program at the last meeting.

