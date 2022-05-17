Advertisement

Mandan teens face terrorizing charges after police say they threatened people with machete, hammer

18-year-old Kaiden Schmidt and 19-year-old Ethan Schmidt(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Two teenagers have been taken into custody after police say they threatened to kill several people at a Mandan residence.

Prosecutors say 18-year-old Kaiden Schmidt and 19-year-old Ethan Schmidt were involved in an altercation last Friday. They say Ethan Schmidt advanced on a 17-year-old and a 20-year-old with a machete and Kaiden Schmidt advanced on the victims with a hammer. A victim told police the men threatened to stab her and the others in the residence.

A machete and hammer located in Ethan Schmidt’s car were taken by police as evidence.

Both teens are charged with terrorizing.

They are in custody, each with a $5,000 cash bond.

