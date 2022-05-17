Make-A-Wish ND sending Dickinson teen to Hawaii!

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - A Dickinson teenager’s wish is coming true thanks to Make-A-Wish North Dakota.

Ava Quijano-Edwards says she didn’t know what to expect when she arrived at Fluffy Fields Vineyard and Winery in Dickinson on Monday.

“I knew I was coming here, but I didn’t know why,” said Ava Quijano-Edwards, Dickinson.

She could tell there was a celebration going on.

“There was a birthday party,” said Ava.

But what she would soon discover is it was all for her.

Make-A-Wish North Dakota revealed Ava is going to Hawaii. Ava says the surprise was overwhelming.

“I don’t even know how to describe it,” said Ava.

Ava was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2021 and immediately began treatment.

She says she is thankful for her family’s support and Make-A-Wish North Dakota for making her dream, a reality.

“We do get to provide them a little bit of hope, something really positive for them, something that is just amazing that they can do and give them that positive energy to turn around and continue fighting that battle,” said Kelly Braun, Make-A-Wish North Dakota.

Ava needs to start packing because she and some of her loved ones leave for Hawaii at the end of the month.

