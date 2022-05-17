Lifeguard shortages may impact summer pool hours

MINOT, N.D. - With summer coming up soon, many may be thinking about their favorite summer actives like swimming, but with recent shortages of lifeguards, those wanting to enjoy the pool may not have as many opportunities.

Swimming is how Carolyn Espe unwinds after a long day.

However, she has not been able to get in as many laps as she would like due to reduced hours at the Minot YMCA pool.

“I’ve made it a point to plan my schedule on the days that I can swim to come when they are open, when they have the open hours,” said Carolyn Espe, a swimmer.

The YMCA has faced challenges when it comes to filling empty lifeguard positions in recent months, resulting in reduced hours.

“Our biggest problems are finding people who are interested to apply but also finding people who can pass the courses as well,” said Tia Huber, YMCA’s Director of Program Services.

Experienced lifeguard Crystal Onstott said it’s not an easy job.

“It can be a very taxing job. It can be very nerve wracking because I have not had to do a real time save before, but I understand how it can affect you physically, emotionally, mentally and it can be a very taxing job. It’s not for everybody,” said Crystal Onstott, YMCA’S Aquatic’s Director.

Without a lifeguard on duty, swimmers can’t be in the pool.

“It’s hard but I get it. It’s one of those things where it’s what we need to have in case there is an emergency. Lifeguards are super important, I wish there were more,” said Espe.

Summer is the YMCA’s busiest season for swimming and without more lifeguards, the pool will have to stick with its reduced hours.

Your News Leader spoke with the Minot Park District’s Recreation Manager about their efforts in hiring lifeguards this season. They said they have been able to fill most of their positions but have several still open and hope to have them filled before June 3 when the Roosevelt Park Pool opens. Currently, they are not reducing their hours.

