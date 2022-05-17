Advertisement

Happy Syttende Mai! Minot celebrates Norwegian holiday

(kfyr)
By Kalie Paulus
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – People gathered at the Scandinavian Park in Minot Tuesday to celebrate their Norwegian heritage.

Every year the Sons of Norway celebrate Syttende Mai at the park.

May 17 is Norwegian Constitution Day.

People from all over the world participate to keep the heritage running strong with pride.

They celebrate by walking in the park carrying their flags and singing the Norwegian Anthem.

“We’re always looking for members and we keep our heritage alive with the cooking, the rosemaling, and the hardanger and folk dancing,” said Martha Elliott, with the Sons of Norway.

If you are interested in learning more about Syttende Mai, check out Sons of Norway.

We’ll have more on Tuesday’s celebration tonight at 10.

