Generations of Graduates: St. Mary’s Central High School Class of 2022 is 100th in school history

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Graduating high school is a big accomplishment. On Sunday, seniors at St. Mary’s Central High School will receive their diplomas.

This year is a big year for the school, and this class marks something pretty special.

These high school seniors are practicing for what might be the biggest moment of their academic careers. The St. Mary’s Central High School class of 2022 will graduate on Sunday.

“It’s really special,” said Gerald Vetter, president of Light of Christ Catholic Schools.

It’s a special moment and a big milestone for these 79 graduates. There’s something else that makes this class a little extra special: they are the 100th class to graduate from St. Mary’s.

“We have this huge legacy that we get to be part of it’s really cool,” said SMCHS senior Cambree Heinert.

Heinert’s family ties to this school are strong.

She is the fourth generation on her mom’s side to graduate from St. Mary’s. Her great grandparents graduated in the 50s, her grandparents in the 70s, her mom in the 90s.

Her dad’s side bleeds blue too. His parents graduated in the 60s, her dad, in the 90s.

“I’m so thankful that we’ve gone here for generations,” she said.

Theirs is a legacy of sorts. One that Heinert doesn’t take for granted.

“It’s been really helpful for me and for my future,” Heinert said.

“To belong to something that is deep roots and something that we can all be very, very proud of,” added Vetter.

Here, with these classmates, Heinert has developed those roots. And also, grown her wings that will take her to the next stop on her journey. A journey that she hopes, might one day land her right back here in the school that she loves so much.

“I would love to send my kids through school system,” she said.

Heinert will attend the University of Mary with a goal of becoming a speech pathologist. She plans to stay in Bismarck after graduation and hopes to one day work in the Light of Christ Catholic schools.

She wouldn’t be the first in her family to work for the schools. Her aunt, Stacy, teaches science at St. Mary’s.

