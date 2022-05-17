‘The expense is just horrendous’: record-high fertilizer prices impacting farmers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Farmers face uncertainty every year. They plant in hopes of making a profit, but they can’t control the weather, and input costs are often out of their control as well.

With fertilizer prices hitting record highs this year, some are considering changing their planting plans.

Jennifer Meyer, a farmer and rancher in Wilton, says there is one main thing the farming community has been talking about.

“We haven’t had much of an issue with fertilizer so far, at least getting it, but the expense is just horrendous,” said Meyer.

According to the American Farm Bureau, prices of some fertilizers have increased by 300 percent over the past year.

“Well, it’s, it’s going to cost at least another 70 an acre. Where do you take that out of? Well, that’s just going to be out of profits and a lot of things have gone up in cost this year,” said Meyer.

Meyer says it seems like almost everything has gone up in price lately including diesel fuel, seeds, and labor

Meyer says because fertilizer prices are so high, she is changing the crops she is growing this year. No corn this year or wheat.

“We’re doing barley and instead, which uses less fertilizer,” said Meyer.

Analysts say fertilizer prices are influenced by many factors, including increased demand, supply chain issues, and increased production costs.

But Meyer says that’s not a sustainable fix.

“It’s short-term solutions to long-term problems,” said Meyer.

Fertilizer prices are expected to dip this summer.

