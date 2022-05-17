Advertisement

Detroit men plead not guilty to delivering fentanyl in Bismarck-Mandan area

27-year-old Noah Grady-Shelton and 27-year-old Jurelle Travis
By Erika Craven
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two Detroit, Mich., men accused of delivering hundreds of fentanyl pills in the Bismarck-Mandan area have entered not guilty pleas.

Police arrested 27-year-old Noah Grady-Shelton and 27-year-old Jurelle Travis in March. They said they found nearly 1,000 fentanyl pills and more than $16,000 at the pair’s Bismarck residence. Officers said a source told them Grady-Shelton and Travis had made multiple trips to Bismarck to deliver the drugs.

Both are charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl.

Travis is scheduled to face a jury in September, and Grady-Shelton in November.

The CDC reports that even small doses of fentanyl can be deadly. Overdose deaths in North Dakota have risen over the past year, according to the National Center for Health Statistics.

