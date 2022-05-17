Cybertip leads police to arrest Mandan man for sending explicit photos/videos of children

MANDAN, N.D. – A 21-year-old Mandan man has been arrested after police said he sent child sexual abuse materials online.

Investigators say a Cybertip led them to the IP address of Trevor Duenas. They said a search of Duenas’ phone revealed 500 videos and 200 images of sexual abuse against children ranging from about six to 14 years old.

According to court documents, Duenas said he uploaded and distributed the material between Aug. 2020 and March 2022.

Duenas is charged with possession of materials prohibited and promoting or directing an obscene sexual performance by a minor.

He is in custody at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center.

