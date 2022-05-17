Advertisement

Crews battle structure fire in northeast Minot

A photo of a fire truck.
A photo of a fire truck.(MGN)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:34 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot fire crews were battling a structure fire in northeast Minot late Monday night, according to the department.

A spokesperson for the department said the fire was in the 500 block of 7th Street NE. They said that, as of 11:30 p.m., the fire was largely contained, and crews were putting out hot spots.

Investigators could not immediately say whether anyone was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Your News Leader is expecting more details Tuesday morning.

