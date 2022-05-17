Advertisement

Burgum donates $935K to conservative PAC

Burgum campaign donations
Burgum campaign donations(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, is spending big money on his candidates again this year.

According to campaign finance records, available on the North Dakota Secretary of State’s website, Burgum has personally donated nearly $1 million in the past month to the Dakota Leadership PAC, a multi-candidate committee that spent nearly $3.5 million on advertising in 2020.

In 2020, Dakota Leadership PAC targeted, among others, Rep. Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood, chairman of the powerful House Appropriations Committee, who has stifled Burgum’s spending efforts.

Delzer lost to David Andahl, whom Burgum supported before Andahl died from COVID-19, resulting in Delzer’s appointment.

Regarding the governor’s donations this month, Burgum campaign spokesman Dawson Schefter said: “The governor has been an active donor to Republican candidates and causes for years and strongly supports the mission of Dakota Leadership PAC.”

Your News Leader will have more on this story as it progresses.

