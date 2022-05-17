Advertisement

Bismarck police ask public to help find missing teen

Patricia Freeman
Patricia Freeman(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 17-year-old.

Patricia Freeman was reported as a runaway on May 10 around 1 p.m. She was reported missing from the 3200 block of E. Rosser Avenue.

Freeman is about 5′8″ and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a cream-colored sweatshirt, black jogging pants and white shoes. Police say it is unknown where she may be going.

If you have any information, contact the Bismarck Police Department at 701-223-1212.

