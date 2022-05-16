Advertisement

Williston Economic Development awards contract to Grand Forks firm to identify UAS potential

(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The City of Williston continues to dive into the unmanned aerial drone industry, as the Economic Development Department announced the hiring of a Grand Forks-based firm to conduct a study on their opportunities.

They are awarding a 90-day contract to Infinity Development Partners, who worked on the “Grand Sky” UAS park in Grand Forks County. Through the STAR Fund, Economic Development will be providing up to $300,000 to the firm to identify the potential of drones in Williston and how to bring interested companies to town.

“They are going to provide us with a really good roadmap of where we go with this next step. How do we take advantage of the Vantis system, beyond visual line of sight, how do we attract businesses to come up, utilize that system, and what does that look like down the road?” said Shawn Wenko, Williston Economic Development Executive Director.

Infinity Development will start on the study in June.

