Ward County Commissioners to take up M Building TIF discussion again this week

MINOT, N.D. – Tax Increment Financing is coming back to the Ward County Commission on Tuesday.

The decision could determine whether or not the M building in downtown Minot can be renovated.

Without the project it may need to be torn down. The County was the only entity to say no so far to the project.

Tax Increment Financing would change how the building’s property taxes are used over the next several years.

