VNL gets birds-eye view of flooding near Oslo

CROOKSTON, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Valley News Live is getting our own birds-eye view of flooding in the Northern Valley as neighbors continue to fight fluctuating flood waters.

Matt Peschong takes off once a week not only to keep his flight skills sharp, but to check out flooding in and around the Oslo, Minn. area.

Peschong says he hasn’t seen the flooding this bad in more than a decade. He also says, believe it or not, the water has gone down. However, many properties, buildings and roads are still islands surrounded by feet of water.

In his other career as a highway patrolman, Peschong says the water hasn’t caused too many issues beyond closing roads and lanes, but he says a couple cars have found themselves in water-filled ditches.

Peschong guesses it could take a few weeks for the flooding to go to down, and that’s only if we stay dry, which leaves a long summer ahead for farmers and road crews cleaning up after the Red River’s mess.

