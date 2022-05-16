United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Bishop Ryan’s Caden Dauphanais

MINOT, N.D. – Caden Dauphanais’ coaches say he has, “some dog in him.”

It’s a distinct swagger.

“There’s a certain mentality that we talk about, that dog mentality. I think Caden definitely has that in his game,” said Josh Will, a senior at Bishop Ryan.

Caden plays defensive back and running back on the Lions’ football team.

“Last year, my junior season, I didn’t have a very good season for baseball because I wasn’t very confident in myself. Then football, I had a great season. It made me have confidence in myself, and it definitely has translated into baseball,” said Caden.

In 12 innings pitched this season, he’s recorded 12 strikeouts.

“A lot of times throwing strikes is a mental thing, and he’s really improved in that aspect, just in the short season that we’ve had,” said coach Doug Richter.

Caden is also hitting a .410 batting average this year.

“He’s always locked in. He’s always going one hundred percent. He’s not afraid to go and make a risky play or anything like that,” said Josh.

One of two seniors on the team, his time as a Lion is coming to a close.

“It’s pretty tough for me. Most of these guys are like family to me. We’ve had a lot of good memories,” said Caden.

But his mentality stays the same.

“Having fun is all that matters to me,” said Caden.

In the little time he has left.

Caden is exploring apprenticeship opportunities after graduating, but says he plans on making the most of his final few weeks at Bishop Ryan.

