Pro-life and pro-choice demonstrators rally at North Dakota State Capitol

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The leaked draft opinion of the Supreme Court’s decision on Roe v. Wade has caused nationwide protests, with some in support or against the court’s leaked draft.

“I am the one helping them. What are you doing to help them? If you’re going to bring them up, no, not talking, action,” shouted one pro-choice protestor.

The leaked draft opinion from the monumental Roe v. Wade case has sparked controversy around abortion in the U.S. In Bismarck, what started as a pro-life prayer service turned into a protest as groups from both sides shared their voices on the topic.

“Different sides are saying that they’re pro-choice, but the babies are not given a choice. They aren’t given a choice to have life, or even say, ‘hey, I wouldn’t like to be murdered here.’ So, we’re here to speak for them,” said event organizer Keith Hapip Jr.

Members of the Capitol Heights Baptist Church and others aimed to worship God and share their beliefs with pro-choice activists.

“My foundation is that our trust is in God, so if God chooses to give life, he has a plan and a purpose for every life,” said prayer service participant Mariah Young.

Pro-choice activists marched around the capitol loop.

“My body, my choice,” the group shouted.

“In my opinion, it’s all about choice. It’s like, am I exactly thrilled that a bunch of people are getting abortions? No, but it’s all about somebody’s choice,” said pro-choice demonstrator Hannah Himmes.

Tension grew as protesters from both pro-choice groups and one woman who prayer organizer Hapip Jr. said is not a part of their event began shouting at each other.

More than a hundred people were at the gathering.

“Your master is a cruel master. The devil has blinded your eyes,” said Hapip Jr.

North Dakota Highway Patrol stood by in case of violence.

“Not everyone is Christian,” shouted one pro-choice demonstrator.

Similar gatherings have been happening around the state.

