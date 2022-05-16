New medical facility expected in Towner County

CANDO, N.D. - Towner County Medical Center in Cando was recently approved for a more than $10 million loan to construct a new state of the art medical facility.

The loan, approved by the UDSA Rural Development, will go towards constructing a 76,000 square foot critical access hospital and nursing home.

The project includes a 10-bed acute care hospital, 3-bed long term care facility, and a five-bed basic care facility.

With the new funds, the organization hopes to start construction this summer and it should take roughly two years to complete.

