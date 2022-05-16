Advertisement

Mon-Dak Baseball All-Conference
By Lee Timmerman
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck State won the Region XIII baseball tournament, out-scoring their opponents 53-20 in the three-game sweep.

It sets up a North Plains District series against Kirkwood Community College of Cedar Rapids, Iowa later this week. The winner of that series heads to the Junior College World Series.

The Mystics dominated the Mon-Dak regular season this spring so it should not surprise you to find out BSC also dominated the All-Conference team.  Nearly 50% (7 of 15) of the players picked, played for Bismarck State.

Carter Rost is a right-handed pitcher and he’s the league Most Valuable Player.

Mike Hallquist, Logan Grant, Kyle Leapaldt, Jace Dew, Nash Crowell and Mitch Sand also played their way onto the All-Conference team.

The Mystics Michael Keeran is the Mon-Dak coach of the year.

Mon-Dak Coach of the Year Michael Keeran said: “Carter Rost is our number one! he might be the best pitcher in the entire region. He might be one of the better pitchers in the entire Midwest. He signed with e perennial Division One powerhouse, Wichita State. Mike Pelfrey who pitched for the Twins and the Mets, he’s their pitching coach at Wichita State. Eric Wedge who used to manage the Indians is the Wichita State head coach. Carter is really good. He’s going to get it to the upper 80′s/lower 90′s. he’s going to have a really good slider and change up. he’s just a nasty competitor.”

Bismarck State will host Kirkwood at Haaland Field in the best two of three series. The first game is at 1 p.m. CT on Friday.

