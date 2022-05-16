Mandan eyeing proposed residential expansions

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The city of Mandan is reviewing plans for new subdivisions that could expand the city.

If the plans are realized, the city’s Engineering and Planning Department could add 782 residential units to the community. This comes as the city prepares to build new schools and invest in projects such as the north-central area trunk sewer project.

There are a variety of housing types being proposed, including single-family homes and apartments. There will be opportunities for public engagement in the future at City Commission and Planning and Zoning Public hearings.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.