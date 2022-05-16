Main Street Minute: Ascend Wellness takes mental health treatment to a new level

MINOT, N.D. – May is Mental Health Awareness Month and a new business in the Magic City has opened their doors to help those who may struggle with certain conditions.

For Robert Skarhus, nothing seemed to work for his anxiety and depression until he found Ascend Wellness.

“By the time I was done with my fifth ketamine infusion, I’m a changed man. I have no anxiety, no depression,” said Robert Skarhus, a patient at Ascend Wellness.

The first of its kind in Minot, the ketamine infusion treatment helps those with severe treatment resistant mental health and chronic pain conditions.

“In studies, it shows one single dose of ketamine can help depression and cut suicidal ideation by about 70% within an hour of the infusion,” said Melina Howe, the owner of Ascend Wellness and a registered nurse practitioner anesthetist.

Skarhus said he always feels comfortable when getting an infusion.

“It’s a hard thing to explain to someone who has never done it, but she makes me so comfortable. I can sit here put on the heat,” said Skarhus.

Each treatment lasts about 40 minutes and is set up in a series of six sessions, with patients seeing better results after each session.

“Another patient described it as taking deep breaths of air that was the cleanest air they have ever felt, so to me it’s magical to hear them say that and then they go home and they feel better and they are able to get up at 8:00 a.m. and get groceries like they used to stay in bed all day,” said Howe.

Howe says she hopes to encourage more people to focus on their mental health and know that relief is out there.

The ketamine infusions are through referrals only, but Howe does other IV infusions like vitamin mixes that are available to anyone.

If you are interested in learning more about Ascend Wellness, you can visit their website.

