Advertisement

Local veteran’s group holds fundraiser for Brave the Shave

Fundraiser for Brave the Shave
Fundraiser for Brave the Shave(KFYR-TV)
By Jasmine Patera
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sunday was the first ever “Hands to Hearts” vendor show featuring 30 vendors to help fundraise for Brave the Shave, an organization that helps cover costs often not covered by insurance for families with a child battling cancer.

Stephanie Belohlavek-Geiger, with the Dakota Leathernecks detachment #1419, said the group has been committed to helping the community “the best way they can.”

“We know that there are a lot of veterans who have family members or they themselves have been battling cancer, and some aren’t covered by the VA. So, we thought that we would reach out to the local community to see if there was a need for fundraising,” said Belohlavek-Geiger.

She said they hope the event will be bigger next year.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body recovered from Red River
GFPD recover body found in Red River
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
City of Hazen
In aftermath of dog attack, discussion on city dog policies brought before Hazen commissioners
Man arrested at Minot airport after passing through secure exit into boarding area

Latest News

Ward County Commissioners
Ward County Commissioners to take up M Building TIF discussion again this week
Rally at North Dakota State Capitol
Pro-life and pro-choice demonstrators rally at North Dakota State Capitol
Science behind the total lunar eclipse
The science behind the total lunar eclipse Sunday night
nd outdoors
May 15-21: Aquatic Nuisance Species Awareness week