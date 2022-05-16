Local veteran’s group holds fundraiser for Brave the Shave

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sunday was the first ever “Hands to Hearts” vendor show featuring 30 vendors to help fundraise for Brave the Shave, an organization that helps cover costs often not covered by insurance for families with a child battling cancer.

Stephanie Belohlavek-Geiger, with the Dakota Leathernecks detachment #1419, said the group has been committed to helping the community “the best way they can.”

“We know that there are a lot of veterans who have family members or they themselves have been battling cancer, and some aren’t covered by the VA. So, we thought that we would reach out to the local community to see if there was a need for fundraising,” said Belohlavek-Geiger.

She said they hope the event will be bigger next year.

