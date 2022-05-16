Frankie the reading dog logs 200th school visit, set to retire

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Forty-six people and one dog will retire from Bismarck Public Schools at the end of the month.

Yes, you read that right.

A dog is retiring.

But this is no ordinary dog. This is Frankie the reading dog, a nine-year-old golden retriever.

Frankie has spent the past six years helping kids become better, more confident readers. Frankie and the students have a special relationship.

But the bond she has with their teacher is life-long.

Louis Kachena loves to read

“I love how I can get lost in the stories of any book,” said Kachena, a third grader at Bismarck’s Miller elementary.

This might be the third grader’s favorite place to read a few chapters. Once a week, Frankie the reading dog visits Louis’ classroom.

“It’s kind of relaxing, " he said.

Relaxing for these young readers, and for Frankie.

“He’s fine with me laying on him,” said third grader Elaina Gabel.

“This fosters that love of reading with the kids. They just love Frankie. They get about 15 minutes with her a week, and I know it is their favorite time of the week,” said Patty Kuntz, third grade teacher at Miller.

Frankie has been visiting Mrs. Kuntz’s third grade classroom at Miller elementary once a week since 2016.

“She has just been a gift and a blessing,” said Kuntz.

This is her 200th visit here. It’s also her last. Frankie is retiring from her work in the schools.

“She’s having a little harder time recovering after her visits. I want her to end on a strong note,” explained Genell Bogner, Frankie’s Handler.

“She’s created some lifelong memories for these kids and has helped them enjoy reading in a very safe and calm and non-judgmental way. Frankie has sure grown on me over the years. I’m really going to miss her,” added Kuntz.

Frankie isn’t the only thing Mrs. Kuntz will miss next year. She’s also retiring after 38 years of teaching, 33 of them here at Miller elementary.

“It’s been a big part of my life. Miller is my home,” she said.

But like Frankie, Mrs. Kuntz knows it’s time to close the book on this chapter of her life.

“To be retiring with Frankie is quite an honor,” Kuntz said.

Because the story they leave behind is a legacy of love and a lifetime of learning.

“I know in 20 years, the kids might not remember me, but they’re definitely going to remember Frankie,” Kuntz said.

Frankie has tallied 829 visits in her years as a therapy dog. She will still do some reading events at the library, but her big plans for retirement include camping and paddleboarding.

Mrs. Kuntz doesn’t have any set plans for retirement; right now, she’s just focused on finishing the school year.

