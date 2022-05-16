Advertisement

Four-year-old injured in shooting on Standing Rock Reservation

By Erika Craven
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LITTLE EAGLE, S.D. (KFYR) - A four-year-old child was struck by gunfire in a shooting at a residence in Little Eagle, SD on April 29.

A BIA spokesperson said law enforcement officers responded to a service call on the Standing Rock Reservation and found a young child injured by gunfire that had been fired into the home.

The spokesperson said the child was treated at a local hospital and has since been released.

Following the incident, law enforcement arrested Raul Mata and Taylor Fast Horse.

Mata faces a number of charges including attempted murder, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and aggravated assault.

Fast Horse was charged with disorderly conduct and hindering law enforcement among other charges.

The case is under investigation by the BIA.

