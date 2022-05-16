Advertisement

FDA issues warning against children eating THC-infused candies, cereals

Edibles that often look like popular candies and cereals might be enticing to kids, but they...
Edibles that often look like popular candies and cereals might be enticing to kids, but they should not eat them.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - With marijuana legal in many places, the FDA issued a warning Friday about a growing danger to children.

Edibles that often look like popular candies and cereals might be enticing to kids, but they should not eat them.

The THC-infused products have caused serious symptoms like hallucinations, rapid heart rate and vomiting in young children.

The FDA reports many kids have even been hospitalized. Since the beginning of last year, public health officials have logged more than 100 adverse events from edibles with THC.

If a child has consumed an edible, the FDA says to call poison control at 800-222-1222 before any symptoms appear.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Science behind the total lunar eclipse
The science behind the total lunar eclipse Sunday night
Body recovered from Red River
GFPD recover body found in Red River
Fast-food worker Shytavious Davis, 20, has been charged with identity theft after stealing...
PD: McDonald’s employee arrested after stealing customer’s card number from drive-thru
Rally at North Dakota State Capitol
Pro-life and pro-choice demonstrators rally at North Dakota State Capitol
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

Latest News

A small community is mourning the loss of one person and others injured in a church shooting...
Police name suspect in deadly attack at California church
President Joe Biden speaks at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on the West Front...
LIVE: Biden awards public safety medals of valor at White House ceremony
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
Biden offers logistics support to ease formula shortage
A new curfew is in effect for unaccompanied minors at Chicago's Millennium Park.
Chicago teens given park curfew amid gun violence
The national average is now $4.46 per gallon, up 15.3 cents from a week ago, according to...
Only 3 states have average gas prices below $4 per gallon, report finds