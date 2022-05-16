Advertisement

Disaster assistance for farmers to be sent out in June

FILE- Farming
FILE- Farming(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Crop producers in North Dakota requiring federal assistance after last year’s drought will receive it next month.

North Dakota farmers will receive about $915 million through the Emergency Relief Program, the most of any state in the nation. To qualify for drought-related assistance, producers had to live in a county that experienced severe drought for eight weeks or more, which includes much of North Dakota.

“This Emergency Relief program is based on the WHIP+ legislation we passed at the end of September. It should be particularly good for our farmers in North Dakota because it’s designed to help with drought and other weather disasters for crop years ‘20 and ‘21,” said Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND.

Producers will begin receiving applications in the next few weeks, which they can sign and return to their local Farm Service Agency. Distribution of assistance will begin in June.

