Advertisement

Data released to show North Dakota’s approach to juvenile justice in 2021

court room
court room(wsaw)
By Erika Craven
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s juvenile courts were established in 1911. Ever since, court officials say they’ve worked to reroute young people on a path away from prison. They released the Annual Court Report to show how the state’s approach to juvenile justice functioned in 2021.

Notably, the court system updated the terms related to and methods of handling kids under the Uniform Juvenile Court Act. They changed “unruly” to “child in need of services” among other terms.

In 2021, 2,486 children in need of services and 4,985 delinquent children made their way through North Dakota’s courts. This is an increase from 2020.

Court officials say another change to the system is a focus on how girls are treated in the courts. They say they’ve been addressing a concern that girls were often incarcerated for low level offenses but often did not pose a community safety risk. Data shows that in the last year there’s been a 47% decrease in the use of detention for girls and a 55% decrease in the use of detention for Native American girls across the state.

View the full report here: juvar2021.pdf (ndcourts.gov).

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body recovered from Red River
GFPD recover body found in Red River
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
City of Hazen
In aftermath of dog attack, discussion on city dog policies brought before Hazen commissioners
Man arrested at Minot airport after passing through secure exit into boarding area

Latest News

New medical facility
New medical facility expected in Towner County
Fundraiser for Brave the Shave
Local veteran’s group holds fundraiser for Brave the Shave
Ward County Commissioners
Ward County Commissioners to take up M Building TIF discussion again this week
Rally at North Dakota State Capitol
Pro-life and pro-choice demonstrators rally at North Dakota State Capitol