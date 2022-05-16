Data released to show North Dakota’s approach to juvenile justice in 2021

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s juvenile courts were established in 1911. Ever since, court officials say they’ve worked to reroute young people on a path away from prison. They released the Annual Court Report to show how the state’s approach to juvenile justice functioned in 2021.

Notably, the court system updated the terms related to and methods of handling kids under the Uniform Juvenile Court Act. They changed “unruly” to “child in need of services” among other terms.

In 2021, 2,486 children in need of services and 4,985 delinquent children made their way through North Dakota’s courts. This is an increase from 2020.

Court officials say another change to the system is a focus on how girls are treated in the courts. They say they’ve been addressing a concern that girls were often incarcerated for low level offenses but often did not pose a community safety risk. Data shows that in the last year there’s been a 47% decrease in the use of detention for girls and a 55% decrease in the use of detention for Native American girls across the state.

View the full report here: juvar2021.pdf (ndcourts.gov).

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.