Carrie Underwood coming to Grand Forks

Carrie Underwood is performing in Grand Forks in Oct. 2022.
(Carrie Underwood Photo by Randee St. Nicholas. Jimmie Allen Photo by Chris Beyrooty)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Get ready to be ‘Blown Away!’ -- Country music superstar Carrie Underwood is coming to the Alerus Center in Grand Forks.

Carrie Underwood will perform in Grand Forks on Oct. 27 with Jimmie Allen.

Tickets for the ‘Denim & Rhinestones Tour’ go on sale on Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m.

More information on her show and tour can be found here.

