Carrie Underwood coming to Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Get ready to be ‘Blown Away!’ -- Country music superstar Carrie Underwood is coming to the Alerus Center in Grand Forks.

Carrie Underwood will perform in Grand Forks on Oct. 27 with Jimmie Allen.

Tickets for the ‘Denim & Rhinestones Tour’ go on sale on Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m.

More information on her show and tour can be found here.

