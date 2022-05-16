Bismarck coffee seller keeps prices low despite high prices worldwide

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - From gas to groceries to your daily cup of ‘jo, just about everything is more expensive these days. However, even with inflation at its highest rate in four decades, one area coffee seller has kept prices steady.

Customers at the Bismarck-Mandan Community Food Co-Op say they know the value of a cup of coffee.

“I don’t want to pay any more than I have to. Unless it’s a good cup of coffee,” said Ballou King of Washburn.

Luckily for Ballou, he doesn’t have to pay more than usual if he shops at the Co-Op.

“For our local roasters, their prices have stabilized. We haven’t seen our bulk prices over the in the cafe go up, as well as our retail bags. They’re still the $11.99 that we’ve had them at for a couple years now,” said Emma Franklund, assistant general manager at Bismarck-Mandan Community Food Co-Op.

The Co-Op stocks its shelves with local producers like the Mighty Missouri Coffee Company, which means they don’t have to worry about supply chain issues causing the price of other coffee brands to skyrocket.

“It’s so great. It gives us that stable price point where people know that they can come in and get it at a good price, and it also supports the local coffee roasters. They know they’ll be able to sell their coffee in our store. That way they have that guaranteed income,” said Emma.

Still, there has been a slight increase in the price of their regional coffee products out of Minneapolis.

Globally, the price of Arabica coffee is about $2.24 per pound. That’s up about 75 cents from the same time a year ago.

