Advertisement

VIDEO: Unresponsive baby saved by SWAT officer performing CPR

An Atlanta Police Department SWAT officer helped save a baby's life while performing CPR. (Source: Atlanta Police Department)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN) - A SWAT officer in Atlanta recently saved a 4-month-old infant’s life, and it was all caught on video.

Bodycam video from the Atlanta Police Department captured the life-saving moment as Officer Robert Oden began chest compressions and leaned in several times to perform mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

The officer performed CPR on the infant for about a minute and a half, successfully gaining a pulse by the time emergency crews arrived.

Authorities said the child was rushed to a hospital for further treatment.

No immediate word was given on what caused the child to become unresponsive.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Schaeffer
‘We did what we sought out for and we brought Tyler home’: Body of Beulah teen found
Jordan Simeon was last seen in Arkansas waiting for a tow truck on Mar. 6.
UPDATE: ‘I just want to know that he’s safe’: Missing Fargo man last seen in Arkansas
As the rose is opened in the video, the center reveals a red thong folded inside.
Elementary school accidentally sells roses with thongs for Mother’s Day, reports say
Man arrested at Minot airport after passing through secure exit into boarding area
Tyler Schaeffer had been missing since May 1.
Body of missing Beulah teen recovered from Knife River

Latest News

Protesters rally in Cadman Plaza during an abortion rights demonstration, Saturday, May 14,...
Abortion rights backers rally in anger over post-Roe future
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
10 dead in mass shooting at supermarket, suspect arraigned
Gov. Hochul speaks on the deadly supermarket shooting in Buffalo.
Gov. Hochul: "It strikes us in our very hearts to know that there's such evil that lurks out there."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with the U.S. Senate delegation led by Sen. Mitch...
McConnell, GOP senators meet Zelenskyy in surprise Kyiv stop