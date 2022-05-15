Advertisement

GFPD recover body found in Red River

A witness said there was a body stuck in the trees in the water.
Body recovered from Red River
Body recovered from Red River(None)
By Alix Larsen
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Police tells us a body was recovered from the Red River around 6 pm today.

They said the body was extracted at the North Forks Boat Landing.

A witness said there was a body stuck in the trees in the water.

Police got the deceased out, and they are waiting for the coroner to give details and identify them.

Stick with Valley News Live as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Schaeffer
‘We did what we sought out for and we brought Tyler home’: Body of Beulah teen found
Jordan Simeon was last seen in Arkansas waiting for a tow truck on Mar. 6.
UPDATE: ‘I just want to know that he’s safe’: Missing Fargo man last seen in Arkansas
As the rose is opened in the video, the center reveals a red thong folded inside.
Elementary school accidentally sells roses with thongs for Mother’s Day, reports say
Man arrested at Minot airport after passing through secure exit into boarding area
Tyler Schaeffer had been missing since May 1.
Body of missing Beulah teen recovered from Knife River

Latest News

Operation Zero 2022
Operation Zero: Motorcycle clubs continue to try and bring suicide rate to zero
Stamp out Hunger food drive
Stamp out Hunger food drive works to help feed community
North Dakota abortion rights rally
Leaked draft sparks abortion rights protests across North Dakota
sports 5/14
10PM Sportscast 5/14/22