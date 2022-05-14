Stamp out Hunger food drive works to help feed community

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to the USDA, around 10% of American households were food insecure at some point in 2020. The Stamp Out Hunger Food drive, held by the National Association of Letter Carriers and United Way, aims to help resolve this issue.

Saturday in Bismarck, around 50 volunteers worked to collect, sort, and distribute food donations from the community. The food will stay in the area, by going to Youth Works, food banks, and the Abused Adult Resource Center.

“There’s a lot of people in need in the community, just the different agencies are going to help give people access to the food and other resources they need. So, it’s going to help a lot of people that are facing food insecurity,” said United Way event coordinator Sydney Helgeson.

The food drive usually collects around 50,000 pounds of food.

