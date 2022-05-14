Advertisement

Ryan Honda of Minot to honor first responders Saturday

(kfyr)
By Kalie Paulus
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – This Saturday, Ryan Honda of Minot will be kicking off National First Responders Day, showing a big thank you to the men and women who voluntarily place themselves in harm’s way.

The event will kick off at 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Ryan Honda parking lot.

Minot Police Department, Rural Fire Department, and Minot Area Bomb Squad vehicles will be on display.

First responders attending the event will have the opportunity to win a Traeger grill, Yeti Cooler, and a $1,000 Visa Gift Card.

“We’ve really got this appreciation for our first responders and all that they’ve done it in all aspects so we just thought it would be nice to have an appreciation event invite the entire public to come out and say thank you,” said Joel Sandy, with Ryan Honda of Minot.

A helicopter will be landing in the Ryan Honda parking lot as part of the festivities.

They’ll also be collecting donations for a new ambulance for Trinity Health.

