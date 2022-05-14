Advertisement

Rebuilding Together helps keep area residents in their homes

(kfyr)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Friday was a whirlwind for many people, and not just because of the weather. Six houses in the Bismarck-Mandan area got treated to a makeover as part of Rebuilding Together’s “Rebuilding Day”.

Douglas Schmidt wished for a few updates for his house, what he got was a total transformation. He will get new furniture, new flooring and even a coat of new paint throughout the house, but the biggest change was in his smile.

“It’s great,” said Schmidt, the homeowner.

Their mission is to bring the community together and perform acts of kindness, large or small, for a deserving individual or family.

“We take applications throughout the year, we look at those we kind of have a screening process, and we just help those in need”, said Kelsi Hack, President of Rebuilding Together.

But, as with most household projects, it’s often a turbulent day.

“It’s a little bit chaotic, a little bit of structure but somehow it just comes together, and we make it work,” she adds.

Area businesses volunteer their time to help make these projects come to life, and organizers say they are often surprised by the skills they bring to each project.

“I’ve been amazed today at how many of the people just, oh yeah I’ll put that saw together, I know how to do this, and I don’t have to worry about teaching everyone how to do this so its great. They’re really a, a handy crew,” said Mark Haag, Vice President of Rebuilding Together.

And the homeowner is excited to share his new living space with those he’s close to.

“Probably, (Probably have a party?) I don’t know about a party but have my family and probably Dakota awards come over,” laughed Schmidt.

Rebuilding Together was established in 1997 and their mission has been to keep people “warm, safe and dry” and able to continue to live in their homes. Their renovations over the years have helped rehabilitate more than 175 homes in the Bismarck Mandan area. Rebuilding Together is able to complete their renovations through fundraisers, donations and grants.

They have raised more than $1.2 million in cash and in-kind gifts since they began and have involved over 6,500 local volunteers.

