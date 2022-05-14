Advertisement

Operation Zero: Motorcycle clubs continue to try and bring suicide rate to zero

Operation Zero 2022
Operation Zero 2022(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, in 2017, 6,139 veterans completed suicide. Motorcycle organizations from across North Dakota are continuing an annual tradition to bring that number to zero.

The North Dakota Vietnam Vets/Legacy Vets MC are stopping in downtown Bismarck-Mandan businesses to show appreciation for its support in Operation Zero. The event help veterans get counseling and service dogs.

”Your brother was protecting your back and that’s the same thing with the brotherhood here, we watch out for each other, we care for each other and you’re watching for other people. It’s a brotherhood, yes,” said VNVLV MC Chapter B vice president Rod Walcker.

Members said they plan to keep on riding, until the suicide rate reaches zero.

