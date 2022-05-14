Advertisement

Oil and Gas production numbers up in March

(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - March was a good month for the oil and gas industry.

In his monthly report, Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms says that oil production jumped up 3% from February to 1.1 million barrels per day. Natural gas production also rose about 4%.

“We’re back on a trend of increasing gas-to-oil ratios. That seems to be a long term factor that is back and pretty much confirms what we were anticipating and projecting going forward,” said Helms.

While production figures were great in Friday’s report, Helms warns that April and May could have some mixed results due to multiple blizzards and extended power outages.

Today, there are 40 active drilling rigs in North Dakota. Helms says the state hasn’t been at that number since March 2020.

