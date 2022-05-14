Leaked draft sparks abortion rights protests across North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Protests have been ongoing across the nation in light of the leaked draft opinion showing the majority of the Supreme Court voted to strike down Roe v. Wade. This was the landmark decision that legalized abortion access nationwide.

If overturned, the legality of abortion would be up to each state. The rallies have made their way to the state Capitol, where abortion rights activists aired their grievances with the leaked opinion.

Hundreds of people gathered at the state capitol to voice their opinions on abortion rights.

“It’s absolutely important to be able to show everybody that we have the right to choose, we should be able to have rights to our medical rights and they shouldn’t be infringed upon,” said Carson resident Christina Caruthers.

The North Dakota Women’s Network organized the rally, and those that turned up have a common goal in mind.

“I think it’s really important that we make our voices heard, especially in a state that has a trigger law already on the books. It’s been there since 2007. We know that the other side has just been waiting for this moment and waiting for this decision. And it’s really important for me to be here and stand up against it,” said Bismarck resident Ali Hoffman.

The other side was there, supporting what they see as an unborn child’s right to life.

“They’ll say it’s a rights issue that they have a right, you know, to do with our body what they choose. And, I’ll just respond saying, ‘does not that child have a right to life,’” said Elder at Capitol Heights Baptist Church Howard Iverson.

They say their mission is to provide a voice for the voiceless.

“We are here today speaking for the babies in the mothers’ wombs who cannot speak for themselves,” said Capitol Heights Baptist Church pastor Mike Fix.

A key vote on the Women’s Health Protection Act, a democrat-led bill aimed at preserving access to abortion nationwide, failed in the Senate on Wednesday.

People are gathering for rallies in major cities across the state, including in Minot, Grand Forks, and Fargo.

The official decision from the U.S. Supreme Court hadn’t been expected until June or July. The draft decision does not have any legal ramifications.

