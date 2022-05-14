Century Patriots Golf

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - They were optimistic this morning. The Bismarck Invitational golf tournament at Hawktree started on time. It just did not finish because the wind make it too tough to play. The WDA has finished two tournament this spring and Century has won both.

“Really all six of our guys are awesome. Not even only those six. We’ve got guys who aren’t even on our varsity team who put up ridiculously good scores. I mean big thing is you know you can have a bad round or an off day and someone else is going to pick up the slack for you. It definitely takes off some of the pressure,” said Century golfer Dylan Nosbusch.

Dylan has also been the medalist for both West Region events as well, with a shortened spring, the main goal is not that far away.

“Of course we’d like to take a shot at state. I think we’ve got a chance. We’ve got a great group of guys we just have to piece together the right rounds on the same day. West Region I’d like to be able to say we should win. Minot, I mean there’s tons of good schools. Dickinson has done really well this year. We just have to stick to what we know, try and get out as goof as we can,” said Nosbusch.

The State Tournament is at Oxbow this year on June 7-8.

