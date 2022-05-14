Abortion rights rally to be held at Bismarck Capitol on Saturday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Abortion rights activists will participate in a rally Saturday at the state Capitol.

The rally comes on the heels of a leaked draft of an opinion from the Supreme Court that would overturn the constitutional right to an abortion. Organizers said they hope to send a message to lawmakers and that their rally will be one of many taking place on Saturday that will convince the Supreme Court to uphold Roe v. Wade.

“What was leaked was just a draft, this is not the final opinion. And so, there is time for this to change, and so we do need to have our voices heard so that not only the Supreme Court hears this, but also, we know that we see legislation year after year trying to eliminate access to reproductive healthcare in our state, so we do want our legislators to hear this,” said Kristie Wolff, executive director of the North Dakota Women’s Network.

Earlier this week, the United States Senate failed to codify Roe v. Wade as federal law. North Dakota’s senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer both opposed it. On the vote, Senator Cramer said, “the sanctity of life is not a political fight, but a fight for humanity itself.” The rally at the state Capitol begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

